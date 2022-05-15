RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ghanaian worker who takes care of snakes dies after snake bite

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A Ghanaian worker, Andrews Appiah, who takes care of different types of snakes has died of a snake bite.

Snake
Snake

The deceased reports stated works for a Chinese company in Malaysia and was bitten to death whiles working as a snake caretaker.

Recommended articles

President of the Ghana Association in Malaysia, Samuel Adu, has revealed to SVTV Africa that "Initially, he told us the snake bit Andrews in the afternoon, but he recovered at the hospital and brought him home. Then he fell unconscious and was sent him back to the hospital. When he was questioned later, he said it happened at midnight. Later, he told us he died at the hospital."

He stated that the case was reported to the Ghanaian Embassy in Malaysia, where the employer admitted his fault and offered $4500 as compensation but it was rejected.

He said: "He admitted that he should have had an antidote for such cases or made sure his snakes were not poisonous. The Embassy refused the compensation, and he has refused to come for the meeting" adding that the Chinese-Malaysian might be hiding some facts from the Embassy.

Samuel Adu indicated that the employer has refused to give the deceased' phone back to the Embassy.

The case will be heard in court on Monday, May 16, 2022, he noted.

Watch the video below:

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Don’t perform this dance again – Volta chief warns twerking Borborbor

Stock photo

Snake bites testicles of level 300 student at Assin Fosu College

File photo

"Karma will surely work" – Ghanaian landlady cries as young tenant 'hits and runs'

crying woman-560x280

Man who asked God to take his life can't believe he's recovering (video)

Fred