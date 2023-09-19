Ghanaians react as Pastor Elvis Agyemang says birthday photoshoot is satanic [Video]

“You're a joker. You're following the trends of this world. If you know the spiritual impact of birthdays, you won't be taking new pictures for your birthday,” the preacher said in the video that has catapulted him into the trends on social media.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang asserted that Satan has an agenda of diverting people’s destinies and that taking new photos every year and sharing them with friends to solicit good wishes facilitates the devil’s plan.

“All that the devil wants is for your age to increase. So, all that you are doing is increasing in numbers but not the glory. It's only numbers you are adding up,” he claimed.

He recommended that birthday celebrants consult God in prayers for directions as to how to go about marking their birthdays so as not to ignorantly champion Satan’s agenda.

“Don't you know where we produce destinies on birthdays? That every birthday you must consult an altar?” Pastor Elvis Agyemang asked.

Meanwhile, his comments have stirred mixed reactions, with many people disagreeing with him and accusing him of double standards while others say he has a point.