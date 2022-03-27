A simple question of "Do you guys have professions you wouldn’t date?" has caused a stir among Ghanaians on Facebook, with many of them mentioning professionals and explaining why they’ll never date them.
Ghanaians reveal professionals they’ll never date; check if you're on the list
Before choosing a career, nobody considers whether or not practicing that profession will make it difficult in the future to find a soulmate; all that mostly matter are fulfilment of passion and income, but it appears that the former must also be factored in the equation now.
The debate has been happening on the page of the Ghanaian Facebook group, Tell It All, and even attempts by some to educate the others about the irrelevance of profession when it comes to love did not suffice.
Below are some of the interesting reactions to the question:
Akua Boahemaah Barbara
A police man.
A teacher unless lecturer
A soldier.
Mortuary man
Some how doctors
Awura Adwoa
We fall in love with personality, not profession
Samuel Frimpong
Well some professions come with a certain personality with them
e.g look at doctors: they're gentle and listening, engineer's have an ill sense of fashion
Naa Bernice
So the moment you mention Nurses , they come for you with insults. What are you trying to prove?? What’s the need to insult?? Other professions were mentioned. Must some of you always prove
"nurses don’t respect anaa"
Meanwhile, we have some noble people in there.
Etornam Ampao
Me d333 I no get any professionwe are all humans …habit and character doesn’t concern profession
Collins Agbeko
Those mentioning nurses what are your reasons kraa cause i dey love them pass any profession on this planet earth.Trust me female nurses are the most sweetest, caring and lovely .
Yin Emelia
Hmmm
There's nothing like God forbid in the journey to marriage
I used to hate soldiers passionately and here I am blessed with the sweetest and loving man in uniform
Be mindful of your words
Otherwise we will be busy gathering stones instead of diamond
Mabel Faanye
We don't date professions....most of the people mentioning nurses, trust me they wouldn't even like to be your friends..
Godwin Mawududzi Kumah
Some of you paa diee…these needless preferences will keep you single for the rest of your lives
Me abi all weather
I see beyond profession, so it can’t limit me of choosing a partner
Alhandra Queenatha
Men with GAF, teachers and health workers
Ewoenam Panford Cindy
So those comfortably mentioning nurses without fear or favor what is your own
Beloved Shepherd
My daily Prayer topic is to marry a health worker some day, she who fears the Lord. But see how many are mentioning Nurse as not worth dating or settling with herh.
Kwesi Wise
Do we actually date and or marry a person's personality trait or we date profession, education and or degree or occupation???
If we go into a relationship bcos of the latter then we shouldn't complain when everything collapses.
Maame Ekua Nichiwaa
Meanwhile, 5 out of 10 weddings held every weekend are nurses. So I don't know why people keep saying they don't like nurses.
Francisca Afriyie
Paaa,female teachers and nurses can testify to this.Some men approach you and be like I have always admire and wish to marry a nurse,deep down they want your payslip for loans.total turn off if you admire my job that why you approach me,then be a nurse yourself err…obooooowa playslip nti
Anyomi Ama Doreen
Laboratory technician because I don't want the both of us doing the same work
Narkotey Ernest
Hummmm people saying nurses nu ,some of us are looking for them kuraa we are not getting them, you are there saying you wouldn't date nurse be there wai.
Priscilla Webasea
Pastors and church elders.
Grace Owoahene
Eiiiiii, My challenge I'm facing,I love him paa but he loves teaching with passion.. sorry I can't Marry a teacher
Ya Yra
Teacher
nurse
Mortuary man
Fire man
Prisons officer
Kwabena Anokye
Nurses, lady pastors, when talent becomes profession I mean musicians
Kwame Gbuzuu Prempeh
Nurses... the fair and short ones.... anka I ll be single forever
Akosua Gyamfuaa Appeaa
Massage therapists and male nurses
Freda Awinbisa
The men in uniform. Never never
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh