Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed that the government will reduce the controversial and burdensome Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) from the current 1.5% to 1% and also remove the threshold from GHC 100 per transaction.
Ghanaians will now pay e-levy on every money transfer; no more GHC100 threshold
The removal of the GHC 100 per day threshold means that every little money transferred electronically from one account to another will attract the now-reduced 1% Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).
He disclosed this on the floor of parliament while delivering the 2023 budget.
According to him, the move is one of the various initiatives the government intends to roll out to turn the economy around and lessen the severe economic hardship that Ghanaians are currently going through.
“As a first step, however, the headline rate will be reduced to one percent of the transaction value alongside the removal of the daily threshold,” Ofori-Atta stated.
At least GH₵6.9 billion was expected to be raised from the tax that many analysts have described as regressive, but the figure had to be revised to about GH₵4.9 billion following the delay in the passage of the e-levy bill. Having missed the GH₵1.46 billion target for the first half of the year, the government had to revise the tax measure downwards, again, to GH₵611 million.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has disclosed that three hundred and twenty-eight million cedis (GH¢328m) has been realized so far from the e-levy.
According to Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of the GRA this amount is the total since the tax took effect in May.
“We continue to see increases in the revenue collected and we are confident that this will continue. There is increasingly between 10-15% improvement in the collection of the E-levy on a month-on-month basis”, the Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah said.
E-levy was introduced and passed into law last this year amidst almost nationwide objections. It imposes a 1.5% tax on all electronic money transfers including mobile money, and bank transfers from one account to another which belong to different holders.
