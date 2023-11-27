Ghanaians will use Ghana cards to buy cars on credit soon - Bawumia announces

According to him, the initiative was part of the ongoing digitalization efforts within the economy and there are ongoing discussions with local automobile companies, including Solar Taxi, to facilitate this program.

“The Ghana Card will serve as the cornerstone for a credit system in Ghana, with plans for selected car manufacturers, particularly Solar Taxi, to offer cars on credit to individuals,” the news website quotes Bawumia as saying.

He emphasized that the Ghana Card would be the sole requirement for these transactions, allowing people to acquire cars and make payments over time.

Additionally, the vice president revealed intentions to introduce a credit scoring system for individuals in 2024. This system aims to establish a reliable credit history for individuals, bolster the financial sector, address trust concerns, reduce business costs, and promote financial discipline.

“Ghana will be implementing a credit scoring system for individuals next year. Every individual will be assigned a credit score.

Currently, our credit scoring system is non-existent, leading to perceptions of risk. This initiative will change that,” the Vice President declared.

The Ghana Card is the National Identification Card issued by the National Identification Authority (NIA). The Ghana Card is a biometric smart card that serves as the primary identification card for Ghanaian citizens. It is designed to be a secure and reliable means of confirming an individual's identity.

The Ghana Card incorporates various biometric features, including fingerprints and facial recognition, to ensure accuracy in identity verification. It is intended to be used for a wide range of purposes, including voter registration, access to government services, and other identification needs.

The introduction of the Ghana Card is part of the government's efforts to create a comprehensive and reliable national identification system.