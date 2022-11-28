Ghana’s Cardinal Baawobr dies at age 63

The statement expressed condolence to the family of the cardinal, the diocese, his fellow bishops, and his friends for the big and heartbreaking loss.

“Our confrere was taken by ambulance from the Generalate to the Gemelli Hospital at 5.45 pm and we received the sad news at 6.25 pm. May Richard rest in the peace of his Lord whom he so generously served,” the statement read in part.

Pulse Ghana

It is reported that Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr was hospitalised in August at the Santo Spirito Hospital in Rome shortly before the Vatican ceremony in which he was to receive a red biretta from Pope Francis.

He underwent heart surgery during the period and was discharged on Friday, November 18 from Agostino Gemelli University Hospital/Policlinic where he had been transferred to on Saturday, October 15.

Although he was on his sick bed, received the title of cardinal and at the time, Pope Francis solicited prayers for him.

Before his passing, Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr had led the Diocese of Wa, in northwest Ghana, since 2016. He gained fame for his genuine love for charity work and care for people with mental disabilities.