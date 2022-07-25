Girl branded a witch because she was first to pass BECE with aggregate 30

According to the Action Aid Campaign Manager, while other young students in the cities aspire to obtain single-digit aggregates, it appears to be a taboo in some deprived communities.

"Recently, there was a case we heard when we visited one of the communities that a girl who got around aggregate 30 in the BECE was [branded a witch]." Meanwhile, you know, in the cities, people are striving for aggregate 8, eight 1s and whatnot.

"Just because in that community, no girl had passed to go to the secondary school, so for a girl to do that, she [must have been a witch]" Mrs. Brew-Ward said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

She emphasized the need for measures to be put in place to eradicate the canker.

The issue of witchcraft and people being tagged and abused in certain parts of the country has been a thorny one that successive governments have not had the courage to tackle head-on.

Executive Director of The Sanneh Institute, Prof. John Azumah, says politicians have evaded the phenomenon over the years because of fear of losing votes in the communities in their constituencies where such human rights violations are perpetrated.