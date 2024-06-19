ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Girl collapses at her father's house after being raped, rapist bags life jail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court delivered judgement and held that the prosecution proved the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

Girl collapses at her father's house after being raped, rapist bags life jail
Girl collapses at her father's house after being raped, rapist bags life jail

Recommended articles

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Julius Ajibare, in his submissions, said the convict, who faced a lone count charge of rape, perpetrated the act when the victim was returning from school.

She was accosted by the convict, who lured her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

“The girl could not tell anybody of her nasty experience but her father found out when the girl collapsed at home and blood was gushing out of her private part.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was, however, rushed to the hospital while the convict was arrested and charged to Court,”.

The offence of rape is contrary to section 31 (2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap.C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor called five witnesses and tendered three exhibits in support of his case.

The convict, who spoke through his counsel, Mr. E O. Sunmonu, gave evidence in his defence and called one additional witness.

The court delivered judgement and held that the prosecution proved the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court consequently convicted the defendant and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The victim's brother is satisfied with the verdict [Netbidy]

Court sentences policeman to death for opening fire on phone dealer

Winners Chapel pastor who raped minor in his church gets life imprisonment/Illustration

Winners Chapel pastor who raped minor in his church gets life imprisonment

Chinese Zoo Gives Up on Helping Obese Leopard Lose Weight

Efforts to make overweight leopard slim down proves futile

Which of these laws is most surprising to you? [World Strides]

7 surprising activities that can get you arrested in Singapore— chewing gum is one