Girl collapses at her father's house after being raped, rapist bags life jail

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Julius Ajibare, in his submissions, said the convict, who faced a lone count charge of rape, perpetrated the act when the victim was returning from school.

“She was accosted by the convict, who lured her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

“The girl could not tell anybody of her nasty experience but her father found out when the girl collapsed at home and blood was gushing out of her private part.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was, however, rushed to the hospital while the convict was arrested and charged to Court,”.

The offence of rape is contrary to section 31 (2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap.C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor called five witnesses and tendered three exhibits in support of his case.

The convict, who spoke through his counsel, Mr. E O. Sunmonu, gave evidence in his defence and called one additional witness.

The court delivered judgement and held that the prosecution proved the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT