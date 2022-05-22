Give specific date for our reassignment – Former toll collectors to government

According to the former toll collectors, it has been seven months since the tollbooths were closed down, but there is no indication that the reassignment that was promised to them by the government will happen.
Their apprehensions follow claims by their employer, Route Management Limited, that reassignment options had been given to the government, a citinewsroom.com report says.
According to the news website, the secretary of the Ghana Toll Booth Workers, Edward Duncan, said they have no hope of being reassigned any time soon, as they were promised, because they don’t trust the government anymore.
"This is not the first time that they’ve said something like this. This started when the budget was read. We expected that the reassignment will come with the approval of the budget, but if since January there’s not been any reassurance, it doesn’t give us hope that what they are saying will be done. There is no timetable, so it means we should just wait. We want the government to be specific and tell us when we’ll be reassigned because it looks like the whole closure of toll booths was not properly planned," Duncan said, as quoted by the news outlet.
It would be recalled that a few days ago, some former toll collectors stormed the Roads and Highways Ministry to demand that they be reassigned.
However, it appears that their demands can not be met immediately. Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Isaac Adjei Kwakye is reported to have said that the reassignment would happen in due course.
"We will reassign them through the company [that employed them]. As and when the processes are completed, they will be reassigned. It is not as if we have abandoned them. As soon as possible, they will be reassigned. This reassignment is a process and not an event. When it is done, we will get them reassigned through the company, and they will be called," Kwakye said.
