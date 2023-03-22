‘Go on a date with me’ – Placard-holding handsome man begs, ladies react [Video]

He did not state specifically what kind of a woman he wants to go on a date with, but he was clear that he is looking for a girlfriend.

“If you are looking for love, so am I, ladies. Please go on a date with me, ladies. Come, let you and I find each other in love,” Kahuma said before walking away after displaying the placard for a while.

The video which he shared on his Twitter page has sparked mixed reactions on social media platforms, with some users saying he was just seeking attention, while some ladies say they are interested as long as he would foot the bill.

This is not the first time a man has gone the extra mile to find love. In 2020, a 30-year-old man from Sheffield in the UK spent £425 to rent a billboard on the side of a busy road in Manchester to advertise himself.

Mark Rofe had been single for a year then, and using online dating apps did not help, so after joking with a friend at a pub that he’d be better off advertising himself on a billboard, he realised that wouldn’t be a bad idea.

He set up a website featuring a witty biography where he invited female visitors to apply for a date with him. Just within a few days,100 people reached out to him to express interest.

“I was talking to my mate saying how I was struggling on all these dating apps and I joked that I should put my face on a big billboard. We laughed about it but then actually I thought what a good idea. Some people might think I’m mad paying £425 but if I find love then it’s fairly cheap,” Rofe told the BBC then.