Government wrote British High C’ssioner’s letter for IGP to sign – Barker-Vormawor

"After this letter the President and his cabinet has written for Dampare to sign, do you honestly think, I will get justice in our courts?

"Someone please tell the President and his puppets that I am ready to begin my prison sentence now.

Our elders say, a slap that is yours, you need to take it early," he wrote.

Barker-Vormawor’s allegation follows a letter written to the British Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, to mind her business and stop interfering in the internal security matters of the country.

The letter followed a Twitter post made by the High Commissioner in respect of the recent arrest of Barker-Vormawor for an alleged road traffic offence on May 17 in Accra.

"Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…," Harriet Thompson tweeted in reaction to Barker-Vormawor’s arrest.

In its response to the High Commissioner’s tweet, the Ghana Police Service, in a letter dated May 20, described her tweet as one from a "biased and uninformed" position, which amounts to interfering in the internal affairs of Ghana, a conduct that violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961.

"We consider your tweet on Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s arrest for traffic offenses a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the letter said in part.

The letter, signed by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, himself, entreated Ms. Thompson to mind her busyness and allow the police to perform their mandated duties without any interference.

It went further to brief her on why the recent arrest of Barker-Vormawor for an alleged traffic offence did not have any correlation with his earlier arrest, for which he was later charged with treason felony.