Groom crashes to death on the way to his wedding, bride in comma

The deceased, Mohammed Zakari was driving a Ford Escape vehicle with registration number AS 3222-21, occupied by four of his friends when the incident happened, according to the police.

The four other occupants were rushed to KNUST Hospital for medical care.

According to 3news.com, one of the victims who sustained life-threatening injuries has since been transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for advanced treatment.

The news website reported that the Ejisu Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) has commenced an investigation into the incident.

The deceased’s bride is also reported to have been in a coma after suffering from a traumatic shock.

A wedding poster shows that the event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 13 at Ejisu-Bomfa Zongo.

Mohammed Zakari and Mariam Osman's wedding poster

In January this year, a couple and mother-in-law, as well as three children, met their untimely death on their way home from a wedding ceremony after the vehicle they were in plunged into a river.

The incident occurred on the Kumasi Nkawie Sefwi highway on the evening of Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Ashanti Regional Police MTTD commander, Chief Superintendent, Adu-Boahen, confirmed the incident.

"Yes, the report on the accident has come to my attention that six people have died in the Nkawie area. Investigations have commenced. I’m yet to receive facts on the accident from my officers on the ground," the police boss is quoted as having said.

One of the victims, Eunice Maame Fosua, was a community health nurse with Forifori Health Center in the Afram Plains South District in the Eastern region but was on study leave studying post-basic midwifery before her untimely death.

"They were six (6) in the car and all of them couldn’t make it. Eunice, the husband, Eunice’s mother, their child, and two other children. They were returning from the wedding and they met their untimely deaths.