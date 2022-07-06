The incident, according to Pulse.ng, happened on the evening of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the country’s Katsina State.
Gunmen attack Buhari’s convoy, battle with army, police and DSS officers
It took a combined team of officers from the Nigerian army, police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to save President Buhari’s convoy from armed men who attacked and opened fire on occupants.
The President’s convoy was carrying an advance team of security guards as well as protocol and media officers to the President's state of origin.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, confirmed the incident, but was quick to add that Buhari himself was not in the convoy at the time of the attack.
It is reported that the convoy was on its way to Daura, Buhari's hometown, ahead of his Sallah trip when the assailants who had laid an ambush opened fire on the vehicles near Dutsinma in Katsina.
In a statement, Shehu said that two people sustained minor injuries from the attack and were receiving treatment at the hospital.
"The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.
"The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.
"Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura," the statement reads.
