Gunmen believed to be hire storm church, shoot pastor’s wife dead, assistant pastor injured

According to Pulse.ng, the assailants shot Rev Samuel Chinyereugo and his wife, Peace, but she did not survive.

It is reported that the pastor’s assistant also sustained injuries on his head as a result of the unexpected attack.

The gunmen followed the pastor as he drove to the church with his wife, where they opened fire on them as soon as they parked their car in front of the church.

“Some members of the church, including the assistant pastor, were outside the church having a rehearsal ahead of a programme scheduled to commence that day when the pastor and his wife stopped by,” the source stated.

“The cleric said that he had earlier noticed a car trailing him inside GRA, where he had visited a friend and he was shocked to see the same vehicle suddenly stop behind him in front of his church.

“One of the three armed men who alighted from the car approached the pastor, snatched the cross pendant on his necklace and the two other assailants opened fire from the rear.

“The pastor’s wife was hit by bullets and she died at a hospital a few hours after, while her husband and his deputy were treated and discharged,” a source who pleaded anonymity is quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the incident.

