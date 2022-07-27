Having sex before driving can cause road accident – Expert warns drivers

He explained that having sex is more ore less like running a marathon race, an activity that leaves the man fatigued, so, sitting behind the steering wheel after it can result in loss of control.

According to myjoyonline.com, Gabrah warned drivers to desist from sex and other energy-draining activities before taking long journeys, to avoid causing accidents.

"Who suffers from fatigue? Drivers who do not plan their trips; drivers who stay drinking at night; drivers who work overnight; drivers who have sex during their journeys – they are all part of it.

"God created sex. If you are a man [and have sex], you are knocked off and you will be sleepy and that is why immediately after sex, you find the man either snoring. He is tired, he’s run for more than 100 metres so you don’t go and sit behind the steering wheel to drive," he warned, as quoted by the news website.

Aside from sex before driving, Gabrah advised that drivers try as much as possible to avoid setting off too early when they have a long journey to embark on.

He observed that a lot of the road crashes that are recorded on the country’s roads occur mostly at dawn.

"If you are traveling, sleep early and wake up early but don’t set off early like 4 am, 5 am. You will meet those who did not sleep especially those heavy-duty drivers who will not sleep."

Meanwhile, a gory road accident involving a Sino Tipper truck and a BMW saloon car caused the death of a staff member of the Ghana Police Service on the spot.

The fatal accident happened on Sunday, July 24 at Tema Community 25 Estate Junction on the Dawhenya stretch.

The Ghana National Service, which disclosed the development, said that the accident involved a Sino tipper truck with registration number GG 1887–21 and a BMW with registration number GR 772–X.

In a statement, the GNFS said that its Motorway Command received a distress call around 10 p.m. on the fateful day, and officers were deployed to the scene.

"It was observed that, the Sino Tipper Truck which was loaded with sand and heading towards Tema had crushed a BMW that was heading towards Dawhenya, killing instantly the occupant identified to be a Staff of the Ghana Police Service.