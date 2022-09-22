‘He denied and starved me’ – Wife drags husband to court for denying her sex

In a petition filed with the court, the unhappy woman alleged that Gambo denied her sex and starved her for so long while giving it to those to whom he was not married.

“My husband has taken to an adulterous life and brings all his lovers to the house to commit adultery with them.

“He denied and starved me of my conjugal rights and I cannot continue to live with him,” Monica said, as quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The petitioner pleaded with the court to dissolve her marriage with Gambo, who is a tailor, and issue an order to her husband to vacate her property.

She accused him of threatening to kill her and take over her property.

Meanwhile, the respondent, Gambo, who himself was present in the court, denied the allegations levelled against him by his wife.

In a related report, Ghanaian music legend, Ebo Taylor, has dispelled claims that having sex regularly tends to make people look younger than their age.

According to the 86-year-old guitarist, anyone who intends to look younger should rather stay away from sex to achieve that.

He said this in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FMDrive, causing the host to cringe.

“If you want to stay younger, you should rather stay away from sex,” he said when asked if sex was one of the activities he engaged in to stay fit and younger.

Contrary to some research and a long-held perception that having sex regularly can make people stay younger and hardly have wrinkles on their skin, Ebo Taylor holds a different view.