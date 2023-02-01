He impregnated 2 of my maids, married both the same day - Kyiri Abosom’s wife speaks

Speaking in an interview on GHPage, she disclosed that the founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre brought chaos to their matrimonial home after he cheated on her with two of their housemaids, impregnated and secretly married both of them on the same day.

“My husband has fathered a child with none other than two of my maids. He secretly married both of them on the same day. I had no idea what my husband had done. Both women went through IVF. He did it for both of our housemaids,” she is quoted as saying.

She went on further to allege that her husband is a chronic cheat who sleeps with every woman that crosses his path, including church members.

“There's been separation for the past year; I won't call it divorce. We have three children; the firstborn was adopted, and the twins are ours. We have a tall list of issues, but since the matter is in court, I don't want to grant interviews.”

The popular pastor who is seeking to become President of Ghana on the ticket of his Ghana Union Movement party has been trending on social media for the past few days following his disclosure while preaching to his congregation, that his wife has divorced him.

“My wife has left and for over a year now, we do not see her in church. She says she has a problem with me having a daughter out of our marriage. She has sued me but the court said since we did not marry there, they cannot handle it.

“She also wants to take custody of the children. She asked the court to sack all my maids so I’ve sacked them. When you meet your gossiping friends and they complain about your Pastor’s wife, tell them they are no longer married,” Kyiri Abosom said to his congregants as captured in a video in circulation online.