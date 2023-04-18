Heartbroken man kneels in front of ex-girlfriend’s office for 21 hours to beg for reunion

According to odditycentral.com, the lovesick man knelt at 1 pm on March 28 and remained on his knees until 10 am the next day. He didn’t mind enduring the rain, the cold weather condition and being mocked by passersby.

At a point, a crowd gathered around him after people realized that he had been kneeling there for hours. Efforts to convince him to get up and go home did not materialize.

“It’s not necessary to keep on kneeling. The girlfriend is not willing to show up but you are still here, losing face,” odditycentral.com quotes one of the passersby as saying to the heartbroken man but he remained adamant.

As attempts to let him leave failed, the concerned bystanders called the police on him but that did not help either. He challenged the officers to leave him alone unless his campaign breached any law.

“Is it illegal for me to kneel down here? If it is not illegal, please leave me alone.”

The law enforcement officers who found no legal basis to arrest the young man left him to continue kneeling and hoping to get the attention of his ex-lover.

“He said his girlfriend broke up with him a few days ago. He wants to seek her forgiveness and he hoped she could date him again,” one of the police officers is quoted to have told journalists.