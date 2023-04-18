Footage of the young man from China’s Sichuan province kneeling outside his ex-girlfriend’s workplace in Dazhou City emerged on social media and sparked reactions.
Heartbroken man kneels in front of ex-girlfriend’s office for 21 hours to beg for reunion
Not even the intervention by police officers and passersby could convince a jilted man to leave the premises of his ex-girlfriend after kneeling for 21 hours with a bouquet of red flowers next to him, all in a bid to have her date him again.
Recommended articles
According to odditycentral.com, the lovesick man knelt at 1 pm on March 28 and remained on his knees until 10 am the next day. He didn’t mind enduring the rain, the cold weather condition and being mocked by passersby.
At a point, a crowd gathered around him after people realized that he had been kneeling there for hours. Efforts to convince him to get up and go home did not materialize.
“It’s not necessary to keep on kneeling. The girlfriend is not willing to show up but you are still here, losing face,” odditycentral.com quotes one of the passersby as saying to the heartbroken man but he remained adamant.
As attempts to let him leave failed, the concerned bystanders called the police on him but that did not help either. He challenged the officers to leave him alone unless his campaign breached any law.
“Is it illegal for me to kneel down here? If it is not illegal, please leave me alone.”
The law enforcement officers who found no legal basis to arrest the young man left him to continue kneeling and hoping to get the attention of his ex-lover.
“He said his girlfriend broke up with him a few days ago. He wants to seek her forgiveness and he hoped she could date him again,” one of the police officers is quoted to have told journalists.
However, the South China Morning Post reported that the man eventually rose and left of his own volition after no sign of the said ex-lover. It is unclear if the lady was in the building whose premises he spent hours kneeling but she chose to just ignore him.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh