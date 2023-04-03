Reactions as heavily-built police officers kneel to beg for mercy from galamsey boys (video)

The video shows the angry miners yelling at the police officers to register their displeasure about a claim that they had paid the officers but they still went ahead to arrest one of them.

One of the civilians wearing a military camouflage was seen in the video attempting to seize the weapon of one of the four officers while lamenting that the officers were trying to extort money from them after they had settled their demands earlier.

The angry civilians seized the uniform of one of the police officers and went further to attempt to seize an assault rifle. It was at this point that the officers resorted to kneeling to beg profusely, pleading with the civilians to temper justice with mercy because of the long-standing relationship between them.

Reports say the officers captured in the video were attached to the Axim District Police in the Western Region.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested four of the civilians captured in the viral video for allegedly attacking the police officers and declared the rest wanted, while the allegation of extortion made against the officers has also been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for investigation.