Help reaches 17-year-old single mother of two sets of twins

A Facebook page called Twins Diaries Jnr shared Diana’s story, saying that she initially gave birth to twin boys who are now 1 year and 7 months old, but their father absconded.

Then, she got pregnant again for another man, which also resulted in another set of 6-week-old twins.

Interestingly, the father of the second set of twins has also reportedly fled, leaving the poor teenage mother with the responsibility of caring for four children to carry alone.

Therefore, Twins Diaries Jnr. pleaded with the Ghanaian public to come to the aid of Diana and her kids. The Facebook page added a Mobile Money-registered phone number to which well-meaning people could send cash donations.

"We visited 17-year-old Diana at Mankessim, in the Central Region of Ghana today. She is a single mother of 2 set of Twins. The first set of Twins are 1 year 7 months old, whiles the new set are just 6 weeks old.

"Both fathers of these respective set of Twins are nowhere to be found which makes life for Diana very unbearable .. Diana has lost the father in few years ago whiles the mother lives in Takoradi..

"Single Diana lives alone with her 2 set of Twins in a single room.. Their health conditions is in a very bad state as well..Sometimes, what to eat is a very big blow for them(Diana says)

We are pleading with the public, to help us support Diana in any kind. It could be food, clothing, money or in any kind of help to save Diana and her Kids..

"Please, If Incase you want to send money(Momo), send it through +233241053487(Patrick Mensah) Let make this sharable. Someone could help or donate

"For more details call +233241053487," Twins Diaries Jnr wrote.

Later, the same Facebook page announced that one David Boahen Deuces, CEO of a Facebook group called Inner Real Life visited Diana with different items such as refrigerator, fan, gas cooker, and many other food items, to give her and the little children some relief.