RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Herbalist causes arrest of man who tried to use daughter for money ritual (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A herbalist at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region, Nana Adu-Boafo, has caused the arrest of one Evans Oppong, who took his beautiful little daughter to him for a money ritual.

Suspect, Evans Oppong
Suspect, Evans Oppong

The man who is reported to have lived abroad told the herbalist that life had been hard for him, so he decided to sacrifice one of her children to make wealth.

Recommended articles

Nana Adu-Boafo, who said he is a disciplined military man, called the police on the father of 12, and he got arrested.

A video circulating online shows the herbalist narrating to the law enforcement officers what transpired between him and Oppong.

"The girl’s father came to see me, he told me he just landed in the country after staying overseas for a while, and it hasn’t been easy for him. He told me he is a father of 12 and is offering two of them for money rituals. He offered me GHS 10,000 and other good surprises when the job is done. Sadly, he had just picked the daughter up during school hours and told her he was going to get her a new dress.

"Yes, I am a herbalist, but I am also a military man. I am very disciplined. I don’t engage in any sinister activities. I want to prove to the world that herbalists are not as evil as they are painted. We are not killers as is portrayed in movies, we are healers. I have the little girl he brought for me to kill," Nana Adu-Boafo told the police.

READ ALSO:

The video that has sparked reactions online shows the innocent-looking girl sitting down with surprise written all over her body.

However, Nana Adu-Boafo apologized for showing the saved girl’s face in the footage.

"I am very sorry for showing the girl’s face in the video. At that particular moment of recording, I was totally possessed because I was working before he arrived with his daughter and I couldn’t even control myself and tears.

"I recorded everything for evidence since my kingmakers were not home with me, forgive me. Please forgive me.

I will assist the girl to grow well without the trauma of this scene. I will help her, trust me."

The suspect is currently in the custody of the police and is expected to be charged and arraigned.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Party delegates angry as candidates bribe them with fake cash (video)

Cash bundles being sorted out

Thunder kills 17-year-old SHS student in Ho

Ho residents gather around Emmanuel Dorli corpse after thurder strike

2 Ghanaian teenagers in leaked sex tape take 20 lashes each at Wa-Naa’s palace

File photo

We got it wrong, forgive us – Barker-Vormawor begs over "armed demonstration"

Oliver Barker-Vormawor