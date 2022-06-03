Herbalist causes arrest of man who tried to use daughter for money ritual (video)

Nana Adu-Boafo, who said he is a disciplined military man, called the police on the father of 12, and he got arrested.

A video circulating online shows the herbalist narrating to the law enforcement officers what transpired between him and Oppong.

"The girl’s father came to see me, he told me he just landed in the country after staying overseas for a while, and it hasn’t been easy for him. He told me he is a father of 12 and is offering two of them for money rituals. He offered me GHS 10,000 and other good surprises when the job is done. Sadly, he had just picked the daughter up during school hours and told her he was going to get her a new dress.

"Yes, I am a herbalist, but I am also a military man. I am very disciplined. I don’t engage in any sinister activities. I want to prove to the world that herbalists are not as evil as they are painted. We are not killers as is portrayed in movies, we are healers. I have the little girl he brought for me to kill," Nana Adu-Boafo told the police.

READ ALSO:

The video that has sparked reactions online shows the innocent-looking girl sitting down with surprise written all over her body.

However, Nana Adu-Boafo apologized for showing the saved girl’s face in the footage.

"I am very sorry for showing the girl’s face in the video. At that particular moment of recording, I was totally possessed because I was working before he arrived with his daughter and I couldn’t even control myself and tears.

"I recorded everything for evidence since my kingmakers were not home with me, forgive me. Please forgive me.

I will assist the girl to grow well without the trauma of this scene. I will help her, trust me."