‘He's not a hypocrite’ – Manasseh defends Rev. Professor Martey

According to him, since he handed over the baton of leadership of the Presbyterian Church to another moderator, it would be against the Church’s constitution to speak publicly.

The man of God explained that per the constitution of the church, it is only the moderator that is mandated to speak on behalf of the church on national issues.

He added, however, that his silence doesn’t mean that he is sitting aloof to watch things go wrong in the governance of the country, rather, he uses text messages to communicate with the people who matter in the administration of the country.

Rev. Martey was reacting to claims by a section of the Ghanaian public that he and other notable people who were critical of the erstwhile Mahama-led NDC government had gone silent, although mismanagement of the country’s economy, corruption, abuse of power, among others, have worsened in the current Akuffo-Addo-led NPP administration.

However, his explanation has sparked wild reactions, with some people accusing him of hypocrisy.

Reacting to the accusations, however, Manasseh agreed with Rv. Martey’s position that he couldn’t be speaking for the Presbyterian Church anymore or he would risk contradicting the position of his successor.

The renowned award-winning journalist took to his Facebook page to write: "I am a member of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana. This man was my moderator. He spoke his mind on national issues, using the platform his position offered him. I admired him for that.

"The current moderator does the same.

Rev. Professor Martey has left the stage. He is no longer the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

"He has explained that the current moderator is the only one mandated to speak for the church on issues of national concern.

"For that reason, he is unable to use the same channels he used to speak on national issues. He reaches people behind the scenes, and sometimes through text messages. This is the explanation he gave in his lecture recently.

"Some people have decided to ignore the context and subject him to insults. What do you want him to do?

For instance, if he states a position on the E-levy that contradicts the position of the current moderator, what will be the effect? Can you imagine the headlines? And can you imagine what that is likely to cause in the leadership of the church?

"Rev. Professor Martey has served his term. He did not shy away from speaking up and does not shy away. But there is a new leader of the church. It's only wise that he does not jostle with the current moderator and create friction that is likely to have dire consequences on the leadership of the church.

"Rev Prof. Martey still has the right to speak up. But every mature person in his position will know that all things are permissible, but not all things are expedient, as the Bible admonishes.

"He's not a hypocrite. The real hypocrite is the one who wanted Prof. Martey to shut up yesterday on national issues but wants him to speak up today because the tables have changed.