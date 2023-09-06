How 14-year-old girl’s letter to teacher who defiled her led to his 12 years imprisonment

As reported by the Ghana News Agency, the complainant in the case is a farmer who resides with her 14-year-old daughter (the victim) at Tetrem in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality, according to Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, the prosecutor.

He told the court that Agyarko was the victim's old teacher who also attended church with her and her parents.

The offender who and the victim were very close purposefully asked her if she would attend the watch night service, which was being held by their church on June 23, 2023. The victim told Agyarko that she would not go but was confident that her parents would be there.

According to the prosecution, the victim was home alone on the same day at around 20 hours when she heard a knock on the door. She went outside and noticed the defendant standing in front of their main gate.

The victim asked him why he was in her home at that unusual hour, but Agyarko answered he was on his way to Tetrem to visit someone else and thought to check on her instead.

He then took advantage of the victim's offer to sit down in their living room and forcibly had sex with her.

The victim chose to keep her ordeal to herself out of concern that her parents would punish her. However, she remained dissatisfied with the convict's behaviour, so she decided to voice her displeasure in writing to the Agyarko.

After receiving the victim’s letter, Agyarko put it in one of his books. Fortunately, the headmaster of the victim's school who was conducting an inspection chanced on the letter.

