How KNUST students saved suicidal colleague from jumping off an 8-storey building (video)

Footage of the incident shared on Twitter by Voice of KNUST shows the victim hanging and dangling on the Brunei Complex with his desperate colleagues holding him delicately by his hands.

“A male student of KNUST attempted to commit suicide at the Brunie Complex. The student has been saved and well. The actual cause of the attempt is yet unknown,” Voice of KNUST, a Twitter page that provides news updates on all happenings from the university wrote to caption the video.

It is reported that the unnamed student had left a note before embarking on the abortive suicide mission, which suggested that he might have been battling depression, and thought taking his life was the only solution.

The footage has sparked mixed reactions among Twitter users, with some lamenting that the incidence of suicide by university students is becoming too often.

“What is actually going on in KNUST!? Too many suicidal attempts to may tragedies happening. Can’t students just be students go to school graduate and make it home safe anymore!,” @MarioGeeGangsta wrote.

But another user, @_randyhanson thought @MarioGeeGangsta was downplaying the seriousness of the pressures that students suffocate under to be able to juggle their personal issues with academic work.

“You have no idea the kind of pressures students go through both academically and non-academically. When the expectation from home is very high and you’re trying your best but your best isn’t good enough the feeling alone hmmmm,” he said.

