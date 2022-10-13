How to make Christmas memorable in Ghana despite economic hardship

Yes, it is public knowledge that Ghanaians are struggling in the face of the current economic hardship, but here are some simple ways Christmas lovers can still make provision for it despite being just about two months away.

Save towards it:

Instead of saying things are hard, if Christmas is a big deal for you, start saving towards it little by little, and before you know it, you have a substantial amount to make do with.

Lower your expectations:

You may have celebrated Christmas in grand style in the past, but “we are not in normal times” now. Cut your coat according to your clothes; whatever you can afford, manage it for the period and hope for a better time next year.

Take advantage of Black Friday and other end-of-year promotions:

The economic hardship is not peculiar to just individuals like you; companies and businesses are equally feeling the pinch. However, some of them might still want to do special promotions by reducing the prices of their wares. It is a good opportunity to take advantage of.

Reduce expenditure and impulse buying:

From now on, before you spend, plan what you want to buy, if it is necessary in the first place and how much you can afford to spend on it. Avoid buying things you did not plan for ahead. This way, you might be in a good financial position to join others in the celebration.

Come together as friends to do something:

It would also not be a bad idea for good friends to come together, and put money together to organise a party of a sort to make the period memorable. It will be better than doing nothing at all.

Stay wherever you are and celebrate:

With the high cost of transport fares, instead of travelling to your hometown for this year's Christmas, you can postpone it and find a means to enjoy yourself wherever you find yourself.

Forget it; it will come again: