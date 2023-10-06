I apologise to Mahama, he’s a wonderful man and I’ve not been fair to him – Agyapong

According to him, upon hindsight, he has realized that his harsh criticism of Mahama was unwarranted and it was only fair to render an unqualified apology to the former president.

“The way he has handled me and how I have spoken harshly to John Mahama, I think have not been fair to Mahama. He is such a wonderful man.

“I apologize, I am a human being. I think I recount my relationship with him and all that I want to say I am sorry,” Agyapong said in an interview with Bola Ray.

He however disclosed that he has a good relationship with Mahama’s family, especially his wife.

Kennedy Agyapong was one of the fiercest critics of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress, causing the party to lose the 2016 election and that of 2020.