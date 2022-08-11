I don’t want to be hypocrite - Prophet Ajagurajah explains why he’s not Christian (video)

According to him, the fact that he is not capable of refraining from insulting others or forgiving whoever slaps him means he is not qualified to be called a Christian.

He bemoaned how most people misunderstand him whenever he says this.

Ajagurajah is noted for making controversial statements, especially concerning Christianity and how some people practice it.

Last year, he claimed that God does not answer prayers offered to him in the afternoon, so praying in the afternoon is a waste of energy.

He added that he only laughs when he sees people praying to God fervently in the afternoon and expecting results.

He explained that some angels once left heaven and came down to earth, but later changed their mind and were returning to heaven. Unfortunately, the heaven gates were closed, so they got stuck in the sky.

In view of the above, Ajagurajah believed that the gates of heaven, where God is believed to live, are closed in the afternoon, so no prayers can reach him unless the gates are opened again in the evening.