I don’t want to be hypocrite - Prophet Ajagurajah explains why he’s not Christian (video)

Andreas Kamasah

The Founder of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, also known as Prophet Ajagurajah, has left many people in a state of surprise after he declared that he is not a Christian.

Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, also known as Prophet Ajagurajah

The popular prophet made this revelation in an interview with Andy Dosty on Accra-based Hitz FM.

According to him, the fact that he is not capable of refraining from insulting others or forgiving whoever slaps him means he is not qualified to be called a Christian.

He bemoaned how most people misunderstand him whenever he says this.

Ajagurajah is noted for making controversial statements, especially concerning Christianity and how some people practice it.

Last year, he claimed that God does not answer prayers offered to him in the afternoon, so praying in the afternoon is a waste of energy.

He added that he only laughs when he sees people praying to God fervently in the afternoon and expecting results.

He explained that some angels once left heaven and came down to earth, but later changed their mind and were returning to heaven. Unfortunately, the heaven gates were closed, so they got stuck in the sky.

In view of the above, Ajagurajah believed that the gates of heaven, where God is believed to live, are closed in the afternoon, so no prayers can reach him unless the gates are opened again in the evening.

Ajagurajah added that the bible did not say that Jesus ever prayed in the afternoon but rather that he was only praying in the evening.

