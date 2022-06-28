"I feel things moving in my body" – Ghanaian thief cries as victim deals with him spiritually

According to adomonline.com, the young man owns a delivery service, and decided to run away with a phone he was supposed to have to deliver to a client, on the orders of his friend.

"He confessed to having sold the phone to pay off debt he incurred during his police case for a series of unrelated theft incidents.

"He stated that he cut off ties with his friend and the client, after which he relocated from Kumasi to Accra to start afresh.

"However, he received a message in his dream that he had just a month to live on earth, and since then, his life has never been the same," the news website reports Kofi to have said.

He lamented that he has been making efforts to reach out to the victim of his theft and the friend in question to allow him to pay back for the mobile phone he stole, but they are both bent on taking revenge on him the spiritual way.

He said he is now having sleepless nights and has almost run mad as a result of the spiritual attacks.