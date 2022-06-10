'I just can’t buy feed' – Angry Ofosu-Ampofo shuts down poultry farm

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, Mr. he could not borrow money to fund the business anymore.

"I am a poultry farmer and I am closing down my farm after 25 years. I just can’t buy feed. It has been very expensive. When you buy the feed and transport to feed the birds and they lay eggs, the money you get doesn’t break even.

"I spoke with my farm manager and told him I am not a father Christmas because I always borrow money to finance the farm and I know others are also facing same and so I am forced to close the farm down because it is not worth going into it again," he said, as quoted by adomonline.com.

He lamented the unbearable hardship in the country and how prices of goods keep increasing, making life difficult for ordinary Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, has bemoaned the lack of reshuffling in President Nana Addo Dankwa’s government.

He said that inaction by the President is affecting the nation’s development.

In a post on social media, Prof. Gyampo said reshuffling will afford Ghana the best of brains to help it develop.

"The president’s inability to undertake a major reshuffle of his ministers has palpably denied Ghana of the brains, talents and expertise that could have been tapped for national development. Are these the only men? This precedent isn’t worth emulating!," Gyampo posted on Facebook.

In a recent interview, Prof. Gyampo advised the government to put on hold its decision to build a national cathedral.

He said it would be okay for the men of God to raise funds to make the hospitals in the country better for the citizens of Ghana rather than raise funds for the construction of a church building.

According to him, "There is the urgent need for these pastors at the forefront of raising funds for the construction of the church house to channel these efforts at making some of the government’s social intervention programmes such as Free Senior High School and School Feeding Programme among others in the country better."