I lost GHC100 – Elderly woman cries as fire guts sex workers’ hub (video)

However, she arrived at the community only to realise that the place had been razed down by fire and her customers were nowhere to be found. Wooden kiosks and metal containers were destroyed as a result of the fire outbreak.

On Sunday, June 4, the slum inhabited by squatters who are alleged to be engaged in prostitution was destroyed by fire, leaving them with no option but to flee for their lives.

The disturbed elderly woman explained in an interview with Pulse Ghana that she washes for many of the sex workers who sometimes ask her to come later for her money. She added that she charges for her services depending on the number of clothes she is given to wash.

When asked what options were available for her after her customers, for whom she had worked and been expecting to be paid, were nowhere to be found, she said that she would leave the entire situation to God.

She sympathized with the victims of the fire incident but added that they have her phone number, so they would call to pay her if they wanted.

Now that the place that more or less served as her place of work has been reduced to ashes, the domino effect is that she has no job. But the elderly woman intends to keep roaming with the hope of finding other people who might need her services, since it is what she does for a living.