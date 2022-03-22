‘I pity who will marry you’ – Man tells girlfriend of 3 years during argument

The disappointed lady took to Twitter to disclose her ordeal and sought advice from her followers on what step to take next.

"I was arguing with my bf earlier today and he told me ‘I pity who will marry you,’" Chinemerem wrote.

Her tweet got her followers reacting, with most of them saying the guy doesn’t take her seriously, so she should advise herself.

But one of the followers told her to be grateful that the guy has informed her about his intentions now rather than exploit her further.

"At least he informed u on time," @Nuelmccoy07 wrote.

However, Chinemerem disagreed with @Nuelmccoy07, saying: "I don’t think he did. He should have told me that before now.

"We’ve been dating for 3yrs now."

Twitter post Pulse Ghana

In a related story, a heartbroken man has divorced his wife after realising that she was cheating on him with his sister, who also linked her up with sugar daddies.

The story of the man was shared by a Nigerian lawyer identified as @Hugo_Chiez.

"One that keeps bursting my head is the divorce case of a couple. The wife was cheating on the husband with his own sister.

"The sister was also pimping the wife out to sugar daddies and they did org**s at some other times. Omo," @Hugo_Chiez wrote on his Twitter page.

His post sparked reactions among his followers, with some of them asking questions about how the man handled the matter.

@CakeMaestro042 asked; Omo! How the man wan do now? Kai!

Then @Hugo_Chiez responded: "He divorce am. Took custody of the children."