"I pray I don’t lose my sight" – Wa boy flogged over sex tape suffers eye injury

"Ever since the incident, one of my brothers with the social welfare department came here and took me to the hospital for general body screening.

"I suffered blisters and bruises but the most severe one has to do with my right eye because one of the people flogging me that day stomped on my eye," the news website quotes him to have told TV3’s Komla Adom.

Wa-sex-tape-flogged Pulse Ghana

Recounting how life has been for him after the public punishment and shaming, the young man said: "It’s been tough."

"When I go out, it becomes blurred and tears begin to stream down the eye. I even wear dark glasses but it doesn’t help much.

"I pray I don’t lose my sight completely. I leave everything in the hands of God. Maybe I would get some help to regain my sight."

He and his teenage lover received twenty lashes each at the behest of the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Wa-Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV.

The two lovers are reportedly a tricycle driver and a ticket seller at the Wa Central Market in the Upper West Region.

Reports say they were supposed to take 100 lashes each, but Wa-Naa had mercy on them and reduced it to 20.

They were tied with ropes to poles from head to toe and lashed all over their bodies in the full glare of the public.