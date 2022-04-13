I sold my father’s house and other properties to buy cocaine – Jailed IT expert (video)

He narrated that he could not live without cocaine, and was also into internet fraud before luck eluded him one day when he was arrested in a swoop by officials of the Ghana Police Service.

The convict added that his addiction was so bad that, because he did not have the means to fund it, he sold almost all the properties that his father left for him, including everything inside his kitchen.

He was prosecuted and sentenced to a two-year prison term.

"I’m an addict to high intake, which means I consume more stuff. This means I have to buy more in grams. I don’t buy pinches, boosters, no. I buy enough so that I can stay away from the ghetto because of rampant police chasing.

"I sold my father’s house and was living in my own house. Even at my house, I sold all my furniture and everything in my kitchen. I always found a way of making my wife understand until everything was sold. One day, I had to sit her down and tell her my story and why I sold everything. It was after that that I got arrested," Gardiner told Crime Check TV.

Having spend some time in prison, a place meant to reform criminal, Gardiner said he has turned up a new leaf and would not recidivate if he regains his freedom.