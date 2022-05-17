I stormed out of bathroom naked – Wontumi recounts losing 400 pickups, 500 excavators

During the fight against illegal mining undertaken in 2013 by the then National Democratic Congress government led by John Dramani Mahama, Wontumi’s vehicles and mining equipment were among those confiscated.

According to him, the development was devastating to him, his business and set him back.

"I was sad. When they called to inform me, I was in the bathroom. I forgot myself and left the bathroom naked with the foam on my body. I left the bathroom, reception naked," Chairman Wontumi recounted, disclosing: "I used to make $1m a day... At the height of my mining career, I had about 500 excavators, 400 pickups."

He alleged that the seizure of his vehicles and equipment was a political witch-hunt.

He added that despite the blow that the then government’s action dealt to his business, he has re-strategised to resume operations.

"It was politically motivated. When it happened, I was in Kumasi. They seized many and burnt many… We even heard that they also sent some to Cameroon. I never received even one of the 400 pickups. I never received one out of the 500 excavators," he claimed.

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, rubbished the claims made by Wontumi.

He is reported to have said in 2021 in an interview with Accra-based Atinka TV that the seized pickups and excavators were taken to the Western Regional Coordinating Council, and not burnt as Wontumi has claimed.

Explaining the rationale behind the confiscation of the equipment, Inusah Fuseini said Wontumi’s HANSOL Mining Limited was supposed to provide mine support services (rent out equipment to licensed miners) but did not have the authority to mine.

"I did not burn any excavators. It was Wontumi that sent us to court that we burnt his excavators. The case was being defended when we left the government and it was defended again because we did not burn any excavators.