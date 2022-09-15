I took my family out of Kenya to heal from shock - Odinga reacts to election loss (video)

According to him, he took his wife, children, and grandchildren to Zanzibar for a short holiday to heal from the shock that the loss of the August 9 presidential election inflicted on them.

Odinga lost the election to William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, who was sworn in on Tuesday, September 13.

“I went to recuperate in Zanzibar. I took my wife, children and grandchildren out of the shock they got. I came this morning from Zanzibar and arrive later, I was not able to be with you at the swearing-in (of Abdulswamad), but here I am,” Odinga said to a crowd of his party supporters.

According to tuko.co.ke, Odinga spoke during the luncheon hosted by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir after his inauguration.

On Monday, September 12, Odinga said in a statement that then President-elect, Ruto had invited him to his swearing-in ceremony but he could not be in attendance because he was out of the country.

“I received a letter and a telephone call from Ruto inviting me to his inauguration set for September 13, 2022. I regret however that I will not be available for the inauguration because I am out of the country and I also have other serious concerns.”

He still maintains that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission did not conduct the 2022 elections in a fair and transparent manner.

“First, I believe that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the body in charge of our elections, did not conduct a free and fair election.” He said despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.

He had contested the election results in the country’s supreme court, but the court said he failed to provide sufficient evidence to substantiate various claims of electoral infractions, thereby upholding the victory of Dr William Ruto.