Among several Twitter posts made by the actor-turned politician, the one that triggered the fiercest of reactions was when he said: "There's no way Nigeria will today's match. If they do, I John Setor Dumelo, will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head. Super Eagles my foot".

The tweet got many Ghanaians entreating Dumelo to be measured in his declarations because it was a football game and the results could be disappointing.

Fortunately for him, the crucial match ended in a goalless draw, and Ghana is expected to meet Nigeria on Tuesday, March 29 in Abuja for the return leg.

There is no gainsaying that Dumelo was sitting on tenterhooks throughout the entire game and almost fainted when Redouane Jiyed, the Moroccan referee, almost awarded a penalty to the Super Eagles against the Black Stars in the 76th minute. A video assistant referee later clarified that the ball had struck the hand of Ghanaian player Iddrisu Baba after a Nigerian player pushed him.

But on Saturday, March 26, a day after the match, Dumelo took to his social media pages to brag again that he is a man of his words and would have trekked barefoot from Accra to Lagos as he had vowed if Nigeria had beaten Ghana.

"I know a lot of people wanted to see me walk from Accra to Lagos this morning if the Super Eagles had won. I am a man of my words I would have walked but spiritually, I knew what I was saying. Kudos to Supper Eagles and Black Stars," John Dumelo wrote on Facebook.