RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

'If you are not married, you are lucky; 99% want divorce - Charlotte Oduro

Andreas Kamasah

Popular Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro has entreated single people to take their time and make the right decisions and not rush into marriage.

Counselor Charlotte Oduro
Counselor Charlotte Oduro

According to her, the majority of married people have regretted getting into the union and are finding means to opt-out. She said on Accra-based Okay FM that single people should count themselves privileged to be single because they have a lot to learn from married and divorced people before they decide to enter.

Recommended articles

“If you pick hundred people, almost ninety-nine percent of them want out of their marriage. So, if you are not married, you are lucky, because you have the opportunity to learn.

“You have information to make the right choice and I have got people, many people asking me why I make that statement. I still stand by that. If you are not married, you are lucky. You will get information, you will take your time to make the right choices,” Oduro said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

To buttress her point, she recounted how she packed out of her matrimonial home many times, saying marriage is not a bed of roses.

READ ALSO: Internet data charges to increase on Monday – MTN announces

“I am married. I have had my things out of my married home so many times. I am being realistic. The truth is that if you are not mature enough, you can’t stay in the marriage. That's the truth,” she stressed.

Oduro is noted for stating her opinion about marriage in a controversial manner that gets many people reacting with some agreeing with her while others don’t.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sweet Adjeley

Sweet Adjeley cries on becoming second Ghanaian to hit 1 million YouTube followers [Video]

Kwesi Ackon receives integrity award

Ghanaian taxi driver who returned GHC8,400 left in his car wins international award

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Anas reveals details of his latest exposé, says it’ll leave Ghanaians shocked

TikTokers

2 TikTok stars sentenced to receive 20 lashes each, pay fine, sweep court for 1 month