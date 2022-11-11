'If you are not married, you are lucky; 99% want divorce - Charlotte Oduro

“If you pick hundred people, almost ninety-nine percent of them want out of their marriage. So, if you are not married, you are lucky, because you have the opportunity to learn.

“You have information to make the right choice and I have got people, many people asking me why I make that statement. I still stand by that. If you are not married, you are lucky. You will get information, you will take your time to make the right choices,” Oduro said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

To buttress her point, she recounted how she packed out of her matrimonial home many times, saying marriage is not a bed of roses.

“I am married. I have had my things out of my married home so many times. I am being realistic. The truth is that if you are not mature enough, you can’t stay in the marriage. That's the truth,” she stressed.