Ignore attention-seeking Barker-Vormawor – Police respond to donation rejection claim

The statement explained that it is the responsibility of the government to feed people who are in police custody, but for cultural and other reasons, they sometimes allow family members of the inmates to bring food to them, but the items are subjected to thorough checks before they are given to the inmates.

On Sunday, March 20, Barker-Vormawor and some members of the #FixTheCountry had gone to the police station where he had been in detention for several weeks, to donate some items to them.

He said the inhumanity he witnessed in the cells within the past few weeks has inspired him to help put smiles on the faces of the inmates that are in police custody.

But when they got to the station, some armed police officers stopped them from making the donations, a development he took to his Facebook page to condemn and urged Ghanaians to recommend orphanages to which they could give the items.

According to him, he and his team had already delivered 40 bags of water to the police before the information came through, and they had been called back for the water.

Videos and photos of armed police officers in mask and preventing the #FixTheCountry team from donating to the inmates inundated social media and caused many people to condemn the Ghana Police service.