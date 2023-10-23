ADVERTISEMENT
I’ll choose sex over smoking any day; it's healthier - Rapper Edem

Andreas Kamasah

Ghanaian rapper, Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known as Edem has disclosed that he prefers having sex to smoking because the former is healthier and he does it once or twice a day during his leisure time.

Edem and wife
He is reported to have said this among other things in an interview with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning show.

According to him, despite having faced various challenges in life, he has not been depressed because he has always stayed away from smoking weed, cigarette among other things.

“I’ve never been depressed. I’ve had low moments in life, but I’ve never been depressed, and I always say I think the reason is because I don’t smoke weed, cigarettes, (drink) intense alcohol, or do any of those things. I feel that for you to go through depression if you’re at your lowest and you do those things, it might drive you into that space. I prefer sex to smoking and anything else. It’s healthier,” ameyawdebrah.com quotes Edem as having said.

He went on further to issue a caveat that although he loves having sex and would choose it over hard drug usage, he is not a sex addict.

He however confessed to using ‘shisha’ once in a while, a drug he admitted does not help his stage performance.

