I’ll kill patients – Nursing student threatens, saying parents forced her (video)

“I don't want to be a nurse, but my family said I should study nursing, soon! I will start working, so any patient who comes to meet me should run away or I kill them," the alleged nursing student said in a local dialect, as translated by a narrator.

The video has put fear in Ghanaians and sparked numerous reactions, with many people calling for her identification and arrest, while others say she might have made the video just for purposes of fun and to seek attention.

The lady's threat has reignited talks about why people must be allowed to choose their careers without being forced into professions they are not willing to practice.

It is unclear which nursing training college the lady attends and whether her threat has gotten to the attention of the relevant authorities.