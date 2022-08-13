A heart-stopping video shared by Metro TV on its Facebook page shows the green uniform-wearing lady with a light-blue hijab on her head, warning that potential patients should mark her and flee for their lives whenever they spot her at any hospital they visit.
I’ll kill patients – Nursing student threatens, saying parents forced her (video)
A young Ghanaian lady who claims to be a nursing student and will soon go into full practice has threatened that she will deliberately kill patients because her parents forced the profession on her.
“I don't want to be a nurse, but my family said I should study nursing, soon! I will start working, so any patient who comes to meet me should run away or I kill them," the alleged nursing student said in a local dialect, as translated by a narrator.
The video has put fear in Ghanaians and sparked numerous reactions, with many people calling for her identification and arrest, while others say she might have made the video just for purposes of fun and to seek attention.
The lady's threat has reignited talks about why people must be allowed to choose their careers without being forced into professions they are not willing to practice.
It is unclear which nursing training college the lady attends and whether her threat has gotten to the attention of the relevant authorities.
What she failed to disclose is the profession she had wanted to pursue before her parents compelled her to dump it and go into nursing against her will.
