'I'll put him in childcare to grow' - Wife to critics who say hubby's too young

They shared beautiful photos on social media with their friends and loved ones, and they triggered mixed reactions. While some people congratulated the couple and wished them well, others to expressed misgivings about the likely age difference between them, saying the man looks younger.

Although the ages of the couple are not known, it is believed that the man would be in his twenties while the woman would be in her forties.

Responding to the concerns of his followers, Nyanchew said: "As you can see in the pictures, this good woman has got something unique in her that nobody knows."

READ ALSO: Samosa seller arrested for using dog meat

While the man was friendly in his response to the critics, his wife didn’t take kindly to them at all.

Banang wrote: "I will put him in one of the childcare centres until he becomes a man. I will wait for him patiently, that shouldn't be a problem. I love him and he loves me."

In a related report, a civil servant who wouldn’t let his money go in vain has sued his girlfriend for refusing to marry him after he spent a lot of money on her.

The 48-year-old Nigerian man identified as Bala Musa told a court in the country’s Kaduna State that he had been in a relationship with his lover, a Kannywood actress also identified as Hadiza Gabon, for some time and she promised to marry him, for which reason he did not hesitate to spend money on her.

However, when he proposed marriage to her, she rejected it.

Correcting.com reports that Musa alleged that he has spent a total sum of N396,000 on the actress and gives her money whenever she requests it.

"So far I have spent N396,000 on her. Anytime she asks for money, I give her without hesitation with the hope that we will marry.

"She also failed to show up in Gusau, Zamfara where I live after I made all arrangements to host her," the unhappy man told the court.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Kabir, counsel for Hadiza Gabon, cast doubt on the claims made by Musa against his client.

According to him, his client is a celebrity and attracts different kinds of people to her life but is equally mindful of her safety.

"My client’s position as a celebrity attracts different kinds of people with different intentions. She is very vigilant regarding her safety and security," lawyer Kabir told the court.

He pleaded with the court to give him time to produce his client, who was not present at the hearing.