Indian company ordered to stop producing cough syrups after many deaths in Gambia

The inspections were carried out at the company following a revelation by the World Health Organization last week that the medicines in question contained unacceptable amounts of chemical substances that can cause kidney damage.

While the names of the said cough syrups have not been made public and it has not been established concretely that they were the cause of deaths in The Gambia, authorities thought it prudent to stop their production pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

According to the BBC, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, in reaction to the development, said it was shocked and saddened. It added that it was willing to co-operate with any investigation into the incident.