Inmate dies of hunger inside Ashaiman police cell – "Sad" Barker-Vormawor alleges

According to him, the alleged deceased, Ebenezer Dosu, was arrested by a police officer who "was extorting money from him".

He added that "the police officer arrested and kept Ebenezer from evening 6pm till 11pm; and when he could not pay the money he (police officer) was demanding, he went to lock him up at 11:30pm".

Barker-Vormawor went further to allege that "Ebenezer complained of hunger and stomach aches throughout the night and was ignored" and that he "died the next morning".

Sadly, according to the Harvard University-trained lawyer who himself is facing a treason felony trial, "no official entries were made" and Dosu was "locked up without due process".

Neither the Ashaiman Police Command nor the Ghana Police Service, as the mother law enforcement agency, have made any statement about the allegations yet.

Meanwhile, Barker-Vormawor debunked claims that he desired a military overthrow of the government of Ghana.

Speaking about Ghana's latest low ranking on the World Press Freedom Index, and Ghana's democracy at a press forum in Accra, Oliver said his views on Ghana's democracy should not be misconstrued as an endorsement for military rule.

"I do not desire military government for this country, and two ideas can coexist at the same time. And that I think that our democracy is substandard without calling for the military to rule Ghana," he said.

He, however, reiterated his description of the Ghana army as useless. He explained that no army worth its salt must not be fearsome to the very people it exists to protect.

"As I do not believe that the military itself is an institution that has acted as a pillar in our democracy and that they continue to treat them as persons whom you have to be careful with, and if you create a taboo around an institution in a democracy, then it's not sufficient in the democracy."