Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging unfenced transformer

An eyewitness identified only as Junior, recounted the incident, saying Taye was behaving erratically and was seen lying by the roadside while it was raining heavily. He added that some neighbourhood security officials attempted to make him leave the road, only for him to later hug the electric power hub, leading to his fatal electrocution.

“I heard he was roaming about and just went to hug the transformer. He was putting on red boxers. I don’t know what exactly happened but people said he took Colorado.

“Before he staggered into the transformer, he was lying by the roadside while it rained for about three hours. The neighbourhood security officials chased him off the road so he could take cover because of the rain and as they were chasing him, he went to hug the transformer. It happened around noon," Junior is quoted to have said.

Another resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said Taye’s corpse was removed and taken away by his family members.

“You know when you drink that thing, you will be out of control. He was staggering and before you know it, he went to the transformer. Before it started raining, people were able to control him but when it started raining, everybody had to find their way and that was when it happened. The guy has a twin sister but his name is Taye. His parents came and carried his corpse,” the second witness said.

Reports say the said transformer has since been barricaded with ropes.