It's poor people that go to church, the rich don't have the time - Dada KD

According to him, the rich and accomplished people do not go to church often. The only time they do is to go and praise God.

“Lots of people go to church because of joblessness. I think the church was made for broken heart people.

“How often do you see rich people go to church? Even if they do, it’s for one reason. Just to give and praise God, I believe rich people always win in terms of giving,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Onua FM.

Dada KD explained that even though Ghana is filled with loads of churches, the society is filled with sinful people, adding that Ghanaians cherish impressing the unseen God more than our fellow humans.

“We inspired ourselves in church. However, the fact of the matter is, that we don’t fear God. It seems we are living to impress the unseen God than ourselves. The truth is godliness is in the heart, not necessarily going to church.