It's so painful - Husband laments after wife divorces him due to lack of money

The presiding judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, while delivering the ruling said that even though Ajibola did not want to release his wife she still needed to move on and not be left stranded.

He therefore dissolved the marriage and granted custody of the three children from the marriage to the wife.

The court also ordered the woman to observe the three-month iddah (waiting) period before she could remarry.

Ajumonbi ordered Ajibola to be responsible for the feeding of the children to the best of his ability.

“He should have unrestricted access to the children and the mother should always make the children available any time their father requested,” the judge said.

Earlier, Mohammed had applied for divorce saying she was tired of the marriage due to lack of money and her husband’s irresponsibility.

“I want the court to grant me divorce so I can have rest of mind,” she said.

The husband, however, told the court that he was still interested in his wife even though he was financially handicapped.

“I have been trying hard to get money to feed my family, but couldn’t.