I've been to heaven several times and saw God — Ghanaian pastor reveals

Emmanuel Tornyi

One of the undiscovered prolific, versatile, and anointed gospel artiste, songwriter, Da Prince Gh as popularly known in the gospel music fraternity has disclosed that he has gone to heaven and seen God several times.

Da Prince Gh known as Apostle Solomon Leonard Baidoo who doubles as the pastor and leader of the Zion Princes church in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM said "I know heaven. I've been there a couple of times. Not just once, but severally."

He said heaven and hell because his spirit has been there.

According to him, "You can't just go there with the physical body. It is spiritual. Flesh and blood cannot enter heaven. I dwell in God. If you are a Christian, you don't have to doubt God dwells in you."

Da Prince Gh said "Listen, there's a life that many people have not experienced, and there are realities many have never encountered. I have been to hell and seen it there. We testify what we know," he stated.

The gospel artiste Da Prince, who was a friend to Castro has released a new album dubbed "Amazing".

