I've been to heaven several times and saw God — Ghanaian pastor reveals

He said heaven and hell because his spirit has been there.

According to him, "You can't just go there with the physical body. It is spiritual. Flesh and blood cannot enter heaven. I dwell in God. If you are a Christian, you don't have to doubt God dwells in you."

Da Prince Gh said "Listen, there's a life that many people have not experienced, and there are realities many have never encountered. I have been to hell and seen it there. We testify what we know," he stated.