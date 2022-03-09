I’ve infected 115 guys and 19 girls with HIV and still counting - Lady reveals

The lady identified on Twitter as @the_afropolite made the revelation on the microblogging site while reacting to the tweet of another user.

@NellyNesh19 took to Twitter to say that she was infected with HIV at the age of 21 but now she is 24 years old and doing well.

"Got infected with HIV at the age of 21 am 24 years now and am doing fine," @NellyNesh19 wrote.

Then, @the_afropolite reacted by sharing her experience with the disease and how she got infected.

According to her, she was infected with the virus by her brother’s best friend in 2016 when she was just 18 years old.

Since 2017, when she tested positive for the dreaded disease, she "has made it a mission to give to others what was given to her without a condom" by way of retaliation.

From her tweet, she will continue spreading the virus until she can't spread it any longer.

"I got infected by my brother’s best man in 2016 when I was just 18. He was the first & only guy I had sex with till I turned 20. Since Dec 2017 I tested positive, I made it my mission to give to others what was given to me, without condom. About 115 guys & 19 girls now & counting," @the_afropolite.

@the_afropolite's tweet Pulse Ghana

Her disclosure has left many Twitter users scared, with many condemning her "mission" to spread the virus to innocent people who had no hand in her predicament.