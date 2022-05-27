"I've lost all my cigarettes and drinks to the flood" – Accra trader cries (video)

He indicated that he had nothing to fall back on, so he would just have to re-strategise and start the business from scratch.

He added that the flood water carried away his cash of about GHC800 in addition to the wares.

Asked what, in his opinion, would be the solution to the perennial flooding of Accra, the heartbroken trader said the government should dredge the Odaw river to keep the water level in check.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, commissioned four (4) dredging machines, which, he said, will help curb the perennial flooding that affects some parts of the nation, historically, always at this time of the year.

Speaking at the ceremony, held in Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region, President Akufo-Addo stated that with many coastal nations susceptible to flooding, it is of the utmost necessity that the integrity of dynamic shorelines is regularly maintained.

Dredging companies, the President said, have, traditionally, contributed to coastal protection projects and the maintenance of shorelines, and have increasingly improved their engineering technologies to achieve this.

"For us, in Ghana, Dredge Masters has made significant contributions to this end, and the introduction, today, of two Ultra-Modern IHC Beaver and two IHC Workboats means that Ghana, and, indeed, the West African market have their own indigenous company, with the capability of dredging to a depth of sixteen (16) metres. We do not need to look outside anymore when it comes to the dredging of dams, reservoirs, ports, harbours, and inland reclamation activities," he said.

The vision of moving Ghana to a situation beyond aid, according to the President, is being assisted by the support being offered by companies such as the Jospong Group.