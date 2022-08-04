RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Job seekers from America and Europe will soon come to Africa - Pastor Otabil

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has encouraged Ghanaians and Africans at large to keep hope alive, saying the continent will soon become so prosperous that job seekers from America and Europe will be thronging here for greener pastures.

Pastor Mensa Otabil
Pastor Mensa Otabil

The renowned preacher said this while speaking at the opening night of this year’s Greater Works Conference in Accra on the theme, "We will get it back".

According to the man of God, although Africa has lost a lot of its wealth to other continents through the slave trade and other means, God has not forgotten the continent.

Citing Jeremiah chapter 32 in the holy Bible, he spoke about how God rescued Israel from external and internal enemies when it was in captivity and relief seemed impossible.

Pastor Otabil went further to say that God is a just and fair God, and will not watch Africa get worse and possibly sink into destruction.

READ ALSO: My wife has brought me another man’s pregnancy but I can’t complain – Man cries

"Africa will get it back and it will be well with the continent, it will be well with our people!

"America has had its chance, Europe has had its chance, and Asia has had its chance. It’s Africa’s chance too," he assured, saying his conviction was beyond the physical, adding more billionaires will emerge from the continent and "Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Jack ma will read about you".

Other speakers at this year’s Greater Works Conference are; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the founder and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre in the United Kingdom, and Bishop Tudor Bismark, senior Pastor of Jabula New Life Covenant Church Harare, Zimbabwe.; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the founder and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre in the United Kingdom, Pastor of Jabula New Life Covenant Church.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kwabena Asumadu, 23-year-old student shot dead

Sister of 23-year-old student shot dead in Mercedes Benz reveals how he got the car (video)

File photo

Methodist JHS closed down as hooligans force teacher to kneel to students

File photo

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

Reverend Lucy Natasha and her husband, Prophet Stanley Carmel

This is wrong! – Reactions as Reverend Natasha and hubby’s tape goes viral (Video)