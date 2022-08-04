Job seekers from America and Europe will soon come to Africa - Pastor Otabil

According to the man of God, although Africa has lost a lot of its wealth to other continents through the slave trade and other means, God has not forgotten the continent.

Citing Jeremiah chapter 32 in the holy Bible, he spoke about how God rescued Israel from external and internal enemies when it was in captivity and relief seemed impossible.

Pastor Otabil went further to say that God is a just and fair God, and will not watch Africa get worse and possibly sink into destruction.

"Africa will get it back and it will be well with the continent, it will be well with our people!

"America has had its chance, Europe has had its chance, and Asia has had its chance. It’s Africa’s chance too," he assured, saying his conviction was beyond the physical, adding more billionaires will emerge from the continent and "Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Jack ma will read about you".