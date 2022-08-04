The renowned preacher said this while speaking at the opening night of this year’s Greater Works Conference in Accra on the theme, "We will get it back".
Job seekers from America and Europe will soon come to Africa - Pastor Otabil
Pastor Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has encouraged Ghanaians and Africans at large to keep hope alive, saying the continent will soon become so prosperous that job seekers from America and Europe will be thronging here for greener pastures.
According to the man of God, although Africa has lost a lot of its wealth to other continents through the slave trade and other means, God has not forgotten the continent.
Citing Jeremiah chapter 32 in the holy Bible, he spoke about how God rescued Israel from external and internal enemies when it was in captivity and relief seemed impossible.
Pastor Otabil went further to say that God is a just and fair God, and will not watch Africa get worse and possibly sink into destruction.
"Africa will get it back and it will be well with the continent, it will be well with our people!
"America has had its chance, Europe has had its chance, and Asia has had its chance. It’s Africa’s chance too," he assured, saying his conviction was beyond the physical, adding more billionaires will emerge from the continent and "Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Jack ma will read about you".
Other speakers at this year’s Greater Works Conference are; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the founder and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre in the United Kingdom, and Bishop Tudor Bismark, senior Pastor of Jabula New Life Covenant Church Harare, Zimbabwe.; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the founder and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre in the United Kingdom, Pastor of Jabula New Life Covenant Church.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh